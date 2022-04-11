Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds has turned into a real sleeper hit for Nintendo, so much so that since its release it has totaled sales higher than GTA Trilogy in Europe.

Available since last December, Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds is present in the market surveys only for the version retailgiven that the digital data are not disclosed by the Japanese company.

“Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds is proving to be a little sleeper hit for Nintendo,” wrote Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry. “It has been selling well in Europe since launch, and even without the digital data it has scored higher than GTA Trilogy and Forza Horizon 5.”

An important but not entirely unexpected result for the game, which focuses on casual users as per tradition for certain Nintendo-branded productions, but not in a trivial way but offering a valid and interesting experience.

