If a player wants to try their hand at something that excites the mind, or in a party game that involves several people, or in something simple and at the same time captivating, the mind goes most of the time to branded products. Nintendo that, both on its portable and fixed consoles, has always given great importance to all these features. If we add them up, a new creature comes out of the hat, a title as basic as it is interesting, which offered at a budget price will see us busy training the mind with easy-to-understand quizzes and mini-games to challenge players from all over the world, friends, relatives … but above all themselves! Heir of the homonymous title released years ago on Nintendo Wii, let’s get to know more closely Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds in our review, and find out what kind of experience awaits us!

The first of the class

As you have already understood, Big Brain Academy will put us in front of different types of challenges that will exploit our quick thinking (and hand), but also setting traps and pitfalls to test our concentration. The title includes subjects of different types, 5 to be precise, each of which will test us with 4 different minigames, for a total of 20 challenges with which to aim for the stars!

Before starting our game, we will be clearly asked to enroll in the school of brains, which consists of nothing more than creating the own avatar with the parts available and answering some questions that concern us, such as age, occupation and so on. As we play and get results – online and locally – we will unlock new clothes, hats and accessories for our avatar, so as to make it more and more likeable or, why not, similar to us.

From now on we will be able to enjoy the game in the way we like best. We could for example throw ourselves into the fray with Big Brain Academy challenging other 3 friends in local multiplayer in a way not too dissimilar to Mario Party Superstars (our review here), or put us to the test subject by subject, minigame after minigame, by doing Mental Stretching and try to get the highest possible score e earn medals, scoring mind-boggling personal bests! But what’s the point of training so hard if we can’t put into practice what we’ve learned? And this is where theexamination ei asynchronous duels online.

With the former, the game itself will choose for us a minigame for each subject (Intuition, Memory, Analysis, Algebra and Perception) and will challenge us to get the highest possible score. At the end of the exam, our results will be averaged and we will be assigned a final score, which will define how Big our Brain is, allowing us to brag and mock – sportingly speaking – our opponents in the rankings all over the world.

THE asynchronous duels online instead they will put us one on one with gods Pre-recorded “ghosts” of other users from all over the globe, and will compare puzzle after puzzle our times and results. If we’re good enough and win, we’ll keep earning coins, a go up in ranking and to face increasingly stronger opponents.

Even when we play among friends, the competition will be anything but friendly: Everyone will play simultaneously, and everyone can choose their own level of challenge (clearly with all the pros and cons of the case). All the points earned will also count towards the general classification and not only for the single minigame, because the brain chosen will be the one with the highest point sum.

A (mini) world of possibilities

As anticipated, the total number of minigames present in Big Brain Academy is 20, which on paper may seem like a lot, but that’s on practice they repeat again and again, as well as some patterns of some specific minigames tend to repeat themselves (which we had to take into account for the final review evaluation). It is not necessarily a problem, as much as a “necessary evil”, since part of the game lies in learning these patterns and being faster and faster in recognizing them and correctly answering the questions that are proposed to us each time. These small challenges are also a lot simple in concept, and with an extremely short duration. Certainly a plus for the speed in which you can ring several in a short time and allowing the players of the blitz game, alone or in company, but with the aforementioned cons of the risk of becoming redundant.

Another thing to take into account is undoubtedly the “Switch Factor”. Big Brain Academy will certainly allow us higher scores if played alone (or in a duel) with the touch screen of the console in portable mode, because inevitably – especially in exercises where we have to move the cursor to select the right answer – we will be quicker in the selection. On the other hand, it will be more complicated when we play with a controller or joy-con, due to the not always perfect selection of the answers and the dancer cursor, in addition to the slowness due to passing from one possible response to another before confirming. In any case, all this does not undermine the enjoyment of a fresh game, always fun and suitable for spending even quick half hours in the company of friends (also celebrities they happily dealt with Big Brain Academy), or testing our skills. The budget price of the title also helps, which for what it offers turns out to be more than affordable.