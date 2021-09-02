Through a press release, Nintendo announced the release date of Big Brain Academy: Challenge of minds for Nintendo Switch, a fun new multiplayer party game for everyone that will be available from December 3.

Rely on your wits and challenge your mind with that of other competitors in a variety of fun activities that will test the brainpower and reflexes of the whole family. With Prof. Bilancini (the illustrious guide in the game) always available to offer suggestions and the possibility for each player to set their own degree of difficulty, people of all ages and skill levels can compete against each other. to test memory, analytical skills, perception and more.

In addition to multiplayer fun, Big Brain Academy: Minds Challenge also includes single player options in Individual mode, perfect for everyday exercises that help hone and improve Brain Score. These activities are a fun way to start the day or relax in the evening.

The main gameplay of Big Brain Academy: Minds Challenge consists of a series of various puzzles divided into five categories: Intuition, Memory, Analysis, Algebra and Perception. The game features a large assortment of activities and exercises that will challenge the brain in different ways and that can be done alone, with up to three other players locally or even against minds from around the world, via the Internet.

Below is an overview of the different game modes: