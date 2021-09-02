Challenge your friends with this new game coming to Nintendo Switch.
Through a press release, Nintendo announced the release date of Big Brain Academy: Challenge of minds for Nintendo Switch, a fun new multiplayer party game for everyone that will be available from December 3.
Rely on your wits and challenge your mind with that of other competitors in a variety of fun activities that will test the brainpower and reflexes of the whole family. With Prof. Bilancini (the illustrious guide in the game) always available to offer suggestions and the possibility for each player to set their own degree of difficulty, people of all ages and skill levels can compete against each other. to test memory, analytical skills, perception and more.
In addition to multiplayer fun, Big Brain Academy: Minds Challenge also includes single player options in Individual mode, perfect for everyday exercises that help hone and improve Brain Score. These activities are a fun way to start the day or relax in the evening.
The main gameplay of Big Brain Academy: Minds Challenge consists of a series of various puzzles divided into five categories: Intuition, Memory, Analysis, Algebra and Perception. The game features a large assortment of activities and exercises that will challenge the brain in different ways and that can be done alone, with up to three other players locally or even against minds from around the world, via the Internet.
Below is an overview of the different game modes:
- Party: Up to four players can compete “mind against mind” to earn more points by completing tasks quickly. By adjusting the difficulty from the easiest (for children) to the most difficult (Super elite), the exercises will change. And each player can set their own difficulty level to balance the playing field, so kids can even compete against their parents without fear of being left behind!
- Mental stretching: Not coming out victorious in an intense multiplayer brain battle is not the end of your synaptic story! In fact, in Mental Stretching mode, players can repeat their favorite activities several times to earn scores and medals. This is a great way to improve skills, and have a better chance of standing out the next time you compete with friends or family!
- Examination: In this mode, players are challenged in a series of five activities. At the end, Prof. Bilancini presents the Cervellone Score. Aim for the highest score and you might improve your chances in the next brain challenge! Regular tests will earn in-game coins, which can be used to unlock costumes for your avatar. Brain testing is always more fun dressed up as an adorable kitty!
- Ghost Challenge: You can even challenge the game data – the Ghosts – of your family, or go online to fight the Ghosts of your friends or random players from around the world in Ghost Challenge mode. Upgrade your ranking to showcase your skills to people around the globe.
// For login with Facebook functionality
function appendFacebookSDK() {
window.fbAsyncInit = function () {
FB.init({
appId: ‘175441972590560’,
version: ‘v2.7’,
channelUrl: ‘/channel.html’,
status: true,
cookie: true,
xfbml: true,
oauth: true
});
};
// Load the SDK Asynchronously
(function (d) {
var js, id = ‘facebook-jssdk’, ref = d.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {
return;
}
js = d.createElement(‘script’);
js.id = id;
js.async = true;
js.onload = function () {
if (typeof runFacebookLogin == ‘function’) {
runFacebookLogin();
}
if (typeof runFacebookRegistrationLogin == ‘function’) {
runFacebookRegistrationLogin();
}
};
js.src = “https://connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js”;
ref.parentNode.insertBefore(js, ref);
}(document));
}
// Drop Third-Party Cookies on Consent
function dropCookies() {
!function (f, b, e, v, n, t, s) {
if (f.fbq)return;
n = f.fbq = function () {
n.callMethod ?
n.callMethod.apply(n, arguments) : n.queue.push(arguments)
};
if (!f._fbq)f._fbq = n;
n.push = n;
n.loaded = !0;
n.version = ‘2.0’;
n.queue = [];
t = b.createElement(e);
t.async = !0;
t.src = v;
s = b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t, s)
}(window,
document, ‘script’, ‘//connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘564009657127966’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘738979179819818’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
appendCarbon();
}
Leave a Reply