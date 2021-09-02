A great surprise Nintendo announced Big Brain Academy: Challenge of minds, new chapter of the franchise for Nintendo Switch. The title will be available in Europe starting from next December 3rd, and will allow us to challenge friends and family in a variety of activities that will test our brainpower.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for Big Brain Academy: Challenge of minds, under which you can find lots of details about the game thanks to the press release released by the software house. Good vision.

PUT YOUR WITNESS TO WORK WITH BIG BRAIN ACADEMY: CHALLENGE AMONG MENTI, LAUNCHING FOR NINTENDO SWITCH ON DECEMBER 3

Compete in fun and puzzling activities designed to offer equal chances of victory for people of all ages and different skill levels

September 2, 2021 – During the holiday season you will have the chance to test yourself by playing with Big Brain Academy: Challenge of minds for Nintendo Switch, a fun new multiplayer party game * suitable for everyone!

Trust your wits and challenge your mind with that of other competitors in a variety of fun activities that will test the brainpower and reflexes of the whole family. With Prof. Bilancini (your illustrious guide in the game) always available to offer suggestions and the possibility for each player to set their own degree of difficulty, people of all ages and skill levels can compete against each other. to test memory, analytical skills, perception and more.

To see the game in action, don’t miss the trailer Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds – Coming December 3rd! (Nintendo Switch).

In addition to having fun in multiplayer, Big Brain Academy: Challenge of minds It also includes single player options in Individual mode, perfect for everyday exercises that help refine and improve the Brain Score. These activities are a fun way to start the day or relax in the evening. And thanks to the portable nature of Nintendo Switch, you can challenge yourself anytime, anywhere!

The main gameplay of Big Brain Academy: Challenge of minds consists of a series of various puzzles divided into five categories: Intuition, Memory, Analysis, Algebra and Perception. The game features a large assortment of activities and exercises that will challenge the brain in different ways and that can be done alone, with up to three other players locally * or even against minds from around the world, via the Internet. * *

Below is an overview of the different game modes:

Party : Up to four players can compete “mind against mind” to earn more points by completing tasks quickly. By adjusting the difficulty from the easiest (for children) to the most difficult (Super elite), the exercises will change. And each player can set their own difficulty level to balance the playing field, so kids can even compete against their parents without fear of being left behind!

: Up to four players can compete “mind against mind” to earn more points by completing tasks quickly. By adjusting the difficulty from the easiest (for children) to the most difficult (Super elite), the exercises will change. And each player can set their own difficulty level to balance the playing field, so kids can even compete against their parents without fear of being left behind! Mental stretching: Not coming out victorious in an intense multiplayer brain battle is not the end of your synaptic story! In fact, in Mental Stretching mode, players can repeat their favorite activities several times to earn scores and medals. This is a great way to improve skills, and have a better chance of standing out the next time you compete with friends or family!

Not coming out victorious in an intense multiplayer brain battle is not the end of your synaptic story! In fact, in Mental Stretching mode, players can repeat their favorite activities several times to earn scores and medals. This is a great way to improve skills, and have a better chance of standing out the next time you compete with friends or family! Examination : In this mode, players are challenged in a series of five activities. At the end, Prof. Bilancini presents the Cervellone Score. Aim for the highest score and you might improve your chances in the next brain challenge! Regular tests will earn in-game coins, which can be used to unlock costumes for your avatar. Brain testing is always more fun dressed up as an adorable kitty!

: In this mode, players are challenged in a series of five activities. At the end, Prof. Bilancini presents the Cervellone Score. Aim for the highest score and you might improve your chances in the next brain challenge! Regular tests will earn in-game coins, which can be used to unlock costumes for your avatar. Brain testing is always more fun dressed up as an adorable kitty! Ghost Challenge: You can even challenge the game data – the Ghosts – of your family, or go online ** to fight the Ghosts of your friends or random players from around the world in Ghost Challenge mode. Upgrade your rankings to showcase your skills to people across the… er… globe!

Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds will launch on December 3rd on Nintendo Switch. Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds, a fun new multiplayer party game that anyone can participate in, consists of several activities divided into five categories: Intuition, Memory, Analysis, Algebra and Perception. You can play alone, compete with up to three other players locally or online against brains from around the world.

Related Videos:

* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer play, sold separately.

** Online play requires internet connection. To use online services, you must create a Nintendo Account and accept the relevant Agreement. Nintendo Account Privacy Policy applies. Some online services may not be available in all countries. Online play requires paid membership service. Find out more.

For more information:

Big Brain Academy website: Challenge of minds https://www.nintendo.it/Games/Nintendo-Switch/Big-Brain-Academy-Challenge-tra-menti-2034538.html

Nintendo websitehttp://www.nintendo.it

Nintendo Switch site https://www.nintendo.it/nintendoswitch

Nintendo Italia on Twitterhttps://twitter.com/nintendoitalia

Nintendo on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Nintendo

Nintendo Switch on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/NintendoSwitch

Nintendo Italia on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/NintendoItalia

Nintendo Italia on Twitchhttps://www.twitch.tv/nintendoitalia

Nintendo Italia on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/nintendoitalia

Nintendo Switch on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/NintendoSwitchEurope/