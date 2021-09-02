Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds was announced for Nintendo Switch, complete with date output e trailer: The game will be available starting December 3rd.

“Trust your wits and challenge your mind with that of the other competitors in a series of fun activities that will test the intellectual abilities and reflexes of the whole family”, reads the official statement.

“With Prof. Bilancini (your illustrious guide in the game) always available to offer suggestions and the possibility for each player to set their own degree of difficulty, people of all ages and skill levels can compete against each other. more to test memory, analytical skills, perception and more. ”

Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds, an image from the trailer

In addition to having fun in multiplayer, Big Brain Academy: Minds Challenge also includes single player options in Individual mode, perfect for everyday exercises that help refine and improve Brain Score. These activities are a fun way to start the day or relax in the evening. And thanks to the portable nature of Nintendo Switch, you can challenge yourself anytime, anywhere!

The main gameplay of Big Brain Academy: Minds Challenge consists of a series of various puzzles divided into five categories: Intuition, Memory, Analysis, Algebra and Perception. The game features a large assortment of activities and exercises that will challenge the brain in different ways and that can be done alone, with up to three other players locally or even against minds from around the world, via the Internet.

Below is an overview of the different game modes:

