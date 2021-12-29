An option for those who fear frogs, butterflies, spiders and other creatures present in some minigames.

By Axel García / Updated 29 December 2021, 08:18 6 comments

If you don’t like insects and other animals, such as frogs, perhaps you have not had the best moments in Big Brain Academy: Battle of Ingenuity, specifically in the minigames Fast Focus, Super Fast Focus, Speed ​​Sorting and Super Speed ​​Sorting, which show various creatures of this style. However, thanks to the latest update, you can now remove the presence of all these game animals.

Insects and other animals can disappear from the gameThanks to the new option ‘Creepy Crawlies’, you will be able to eliminate or keep all the images of insects, snakes, spiders and others, as you like, in any of the minigames mentioned. If you are playing in a group, the ‘Restrict’ option will only show the most ‘friendly’ images to all who enable it.

In this way, players who do not feel comfortable seeing these animals will have a better experience within these minigames. However, by reducing the number of images present, the challenge becomes more simple, since the eliminated creatures are not replaced by absolutely nothing.

The update doesn’t just come with this change. Now it will be easier to hide your age in the game thanks to a new button that you will find in the title options. New instructions for obtaining a Ghost ID are also available, along with a adjustment which eliminates the freezing issue in Ghost Clash, among other fixes.

Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits is one of the most recent releases on Nintendo Switch, and in case you haven’t tried it yet, we remind you that there is a demo available within the eShop. If you are looking for more details, do not hesitate to take a look at our analysis.

