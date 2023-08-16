In the 1960s, rental company Avis launched a candid advertising campaign in which they admitted that they were not the biggest player, but that made them try harder. The ‘We Try Harder’ campaign proves that honesty is the best policy. Ford’s big boss is also very honest about the limitations of electric driving in the US.

Jim Farley boarded a Ford F-150 Lightning for a road trip from Silicon Valley to Las Vegas. Along the way, he encountered some loading problems. On Twitter (which we refuse to call X for now) he calls the issues one ‘reality check’. He says they learn a lot by experiencing for themselves the problems customers encounter with the electric cars.

No access to the Supercharger network yet

“Loading is quite challenging,” admits the CEO. He stopped at a charging station in California where he only got a 40 percent charge after 40 minutes. That doesn’t help on a road trip. There are also Superchargers from Tesla nearby, but the Ford could not charge there at that time. And then the west coast of America is one of the better places to drive electric in the US.

One of the solutions the boss mentions is a collaboration with Tesla. For example, they are working to ensure that Ford customers can charge at Tesla’s more than 12,000 Superchargers in the US. In the Netherlands, ‘foreign brands’ can already charge at Tesla’s poles. In addition to a collaboration with Tesla, Ford also wants to install fast chargers at its own dealers.