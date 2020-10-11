Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan has decided to walk the path of religion by saying goodbye to the world of showbiz forever. Sana’s decision has given a big blow to her millions of fans. Like Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, Sana Khan has chosen the path of Allah by calling her emerging career a goodboy.

Shared post on social media

Sana Khan also shared a lengthy post on social media. In her post, Sana Khan writes, ‘This life is actually to improve life after death. And she will live in this condition. When the man according to the order of his creator, live life and do not just make wealth and fame your motive, but protect yourself from the life of crime and kill humanity ‘. She further writes in the post that from today onwards, it is my declaration that I will give up humanity except for my ‘showbiz’ or glitzy life and obey the command of Allah. At the same time, Sana Khan further writes, “I request all my brothers and sisters, may you pray for me that Allah Ta’ala may accept my taubah. Similarly, according to the order of my own khalik of Ainda and help of humanity. To spend life with doing is to make a living and get the blessings up to you ”. Sana Khan writes in the end of her post that “I also request all my brothers and sisters not to invite me to any party in the film industry. Thank you very much”.

I got recognition from Bigg Boss 6

Sana Khan has also worked with Salman Khan in the film industry, modeling, dancing, acting and later becoming a Big Boss contestant. Born on 21 August 1988 in Mumbai, Sana Khan started her career with advertising films. His childhood was spent in Dharavi, Mumbai. Sana’s father is a Malayali Muslim from Kannur, while his mother Saeeda is from Mumbai. Sana Khan was fond of acting since childhood. But in fact, he was recognized only after the arrival of the sixth season of Bigg Boss.

read this also

Big Boss 14: Jan Kumar Sanu said – Papa gave divorce to pregnant mother of six months, now step sister made big disclosure