There is also a lot of twist in the 14th season of Bigg Boss. Nikki Tamboli has become the first confirmed member of the house by winning the immunity task in the weekend war shown on Saturday. Nikki has been confirmed by the stormy seniors after the advice. At the same time, after becoming the first confirmed member of Bigg Boss house, Tamboli also got a chance to shop with Bigg Boss merchandise. After which Nikki Tamboli’s happiness was not there. With becoming a confirmed member, Nikki has now joined the team of stormy seniors Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan. She will now be fully involved in the decisions of the house with these seniors and will also be able to give her suggestions.

On the other hand, the fans of Bigg Boss 14 do not like to be the first confirmed member of Nikki Tamboli’s house. Bigg Boss fans say that stormy seniors are making Tamboli too much. Due to this, along with Nikki Tamboli, stormy seniors are also being trolled on social media.

Many viewers have raised their voice on Twitter. One user wrote that, ‘I do not understand why the makers and seniors are giving such importance to Nikki’? He is a villain in the house and not a heroine. This season is very boring and predictable ‘. Accusing another user senior of discriminating, he writes, ‘Rubina has seen several times Seniors (Gauhar Khan) helping Nikki Tamboli during the task and giving them water to clean the face. But when Rubina requests Sr. (Hina Khan) to give water to Abhinav Shukla, she refuses. And the same senior also made Abhinav disqualified for water ‘.

Another user writes about the immunity task, ‘Seniors had taken a very wrong decision. When the seniors did not see the task properly, how did they get someone out of the game. These seniors have played the game only to make Nikki Tamboli a winner.

At the same time, some users have also supported Nikki Tamboli. One user has written that Nikki is the star of the house. Another user writes that girls are able to attract attention at home. In the show, Pious and Nikki are seen as the strongest contestants. Jasmin Bhasin is also collecting limelight with a little laughter. This season looks like the ladies are going to be special.

