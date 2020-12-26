BigG boss 14: Contestant Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan have known each other for a long time. Rakhi has been telling Rahul her best friend while Rahul has denied this. There has been a quarrel between the two on the same issue last time, but the latest episode proved to be very bad between the two.

A tremendous fight between Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant

There was a fierce fight between Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant on house duty. The conversation between Captain Vikas Gupta and Rahul caused Rakhi to misunderstand. Rakhi felt that Rahul does not want to do duty with him and is asking for another partner. Sitting in the garden area, Rahul politely asked to accompany him, but Rakhi was angry at him and expressed reluctance not to talk to him.

Rahul kept trying to explain the misunderstanding, but Rakhi paid no attention. Fed up with Rakhi’s shout, Rahul called him a gimmick and said that he had no right to interfere in his personal life. He asked Vikas to change his duty. It was to be heard that Rakhi shouted at Rahul and said that ‘do not want such friendship, this is yours.’

What was the case again, the matter escalated when Rakhi dragged Nikki in the conversation. Rahul got angry at Rakhi’s comments and started shouting at her. Rahul asks Rakhi who is to ask about her personal life? Is she his mother, wife, sister, who is he? He explained to Rakhi that he had no right and that he had met only once after the self-styled TV show. Rahul’s anger has not subsided on this only.

Rahul says Rakhi is inferior to fans

He even told Rakhi a mad woman. In addition to being called crazy, he also said that he was a poor person and even said that his fans are also poor, who make people like him a celebrity. Social media users started giving tremendous reaction to Rahul Mahajan’s statement. One user said that Rahul Mahajan is cheap. They are smeared in the name of a friend. While supporting Rakhi, he said that he has helped Rahul Mahajan. But see what Rahul has given to Rakhi. He asked Bigg Boss not to call Rahul out again.

Today’s episode is going to be dhamaal … #EijazKhan vs #VikasGupta … If everyone is blaming gupta … then there is some reason behind it. But #VikasGupta will cry and try to fool audience.guys don’t fall for that. – ItsNabho (@ItsNabho) December 25, 2020

Another user wrote on Twitter, “Surely Rakhi is loud, some is erratic, sometimes rubbish. But to call her inferior is to degrade her struggle. Ironically, seeing Rahul Mahajan’s life and journey is cheap Can’t be said? “



Of course, #RakhiSawant has a loyal audience base. Yes, she’s loud, sometimes irritating, does and says bakwas kabhi kabhi but calling someone who’s struggled so much ‘cheap’ is demeaning their journey. Irony is what has been #RahulMahajan‘s life & journey? Isnt he cheap then? – nayandeep rakshit (@NayandipRakshit) December 24, 2020

In support of Rakhi, a user said that if it is lousy to be a fan, then it is lousy.