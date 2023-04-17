The blow is devastating. Furthermore, it is the closest thing to the lethal “one-two” of boxing jargon. And it is that, in fact, it is a “lethal blow” from the North American “hounds” who launched a “blow” at the heart of the Mexican government. Yes, the spy agencies of the United States, especially the DEA, got into the heart of the Sinaloa Cartel and, in fact, broke the alliance that this criminal gang has maintained for decades with López Obrador, now Mexican president.

And for this reason, because the US government has all the information on the alliance between AMLO and “el Chapo”first he disdained the Summit on drugs and weapons that took place on April 13, 2023 at the White House and hours later he launched the biggest persecution against the Sinaloa cartel.

A persecution that includes a million-dollar reward for data that leads to the capture of three of the four sons of Chapo Guzmán and the extradition of all of them, including Ovidcurrently in prison.

And despite the “blow” to his government, for the first time the President Lopez Obrador He was cautious in responding and until last Saturday he had remained on the sidelines, regardless of the fact that the DEA infiltrated the highest levels of the drug organization. chapo guzman.

In other words, it is clear that the Mexican president knows that his American counterpart, Biden, has all the information about Obrador’s agreements with the head of the Sinaloa cartel; he knows the reasons for the repeated visits of the Mexican president to Badiraguato, Sinaloa, and he has the evidence of that alliance between AMLO and “el Chapo.”

And that is the main message of the operation launched by Biden against the powerful organization of “Los Chapitos”; message that can be translated into three words: “we know everything”.

In other words, the US government not only has the information that “los Chapitos” –Ovidio G, Joaquín G, Jesús G and Iván A G– are the heads of the criminal gang that produces and exports fentanyl to the United States , but knows the intricacies of the alliance between AMLO and “el Chapo”.

For this reason, the US government not only demanded the extradition of Ovidio G to the Obrador government, but also offered a reward for the rest of his brothers.

But let’s go step by step.

It is worth remembering that since the start of the Joe Biden administration, the US government demanded that Mexico intensify the fight against the production and trafficking of fentanyl; synthetic opioid that annually causes more than 100,000 deaths in the United States.

The Mexican government’s response was official disdain and the president’s own denial of fentanyl production in Mexico.

For this reason, as proof of his statement, Obrador responded with a letter to the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, in which he requested information on all the details of the sale of fentanyl chemical precursors to Mexico.

The Chinese government’s response – as the Mexican government wanted it to be – was an outright refusal to any possibility of selling fentanyl precursor chemicals to Mexico.

Also for this reason, the next step for Mexican diplomacy was to propose a Summit, at the White House, to analyze arms trafficking from the United States to Mexico and fentanyl trafficking to its northern neighbor.

That was the first blow against Mexico. And it is that López Obrador ordered the participation of six secretaries of State in a Summit where only officials of lower rank attended from the North American side.

In short, the Biden government did not care what a Mexican delegation said that, as if that were not enough, insisted on denying that Mexico is a producer of fentanyl.

The day after the rebuffed Summit, the Biden administration announcedunilaterally, a hunt against 28 members of the Sinaloa cartel, especially against “Los Chapitos”.

But there is more, since The White House revealed that it had infiltrated, up to the highest level, the Sinaloa cartel and confirmed the existence of fentanyl laboratories in Mexico, mainly in Sinaloa.

As is clear, the message was devastating for the Mexican government and for President López Obrador.

And why is it devastating?

For an elementary reason; because the Biden government “knows everything” about the alliance between AMLO and Chapo Guzmán.

An alliance that became the most powerful tool of the North American government against the president of Mexico.

Do you doubt it?

to time.

