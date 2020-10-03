Car available in 17 variants Kia Sonnet comes in 17 formats with a total of 17 variants. The car’s tech line includes HTE, HTK, HTK, HTX and HTX + variants. This car comes with a sleek look and sporty design.

Made in India car is sonnet Kia sonnet is manufactured at the Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. From here it will be exported to other countries of the world. The company has introduced it as a connected car. This car has been introduced with high-tech features like iMT and virus protection.

Sonnet comes with 3 engines Kia has introduced this car with 3 engine options. Apart from this, with this car you get the option of 5 speed manual, six speed manual, 6 speed AT and 6 speed iMT. The Kia Sonnet GT Line will get 1.0 liter petrol engine and 1.5 liter turbo diesel engine variants.

Kia Motors launched the Kia Sonet compact SUV in the third week of last month. This car received great response in India. The car sold 9,266 units in 12 days after the car’s launch. Thus, the company recorded 147 per cent year on year growth. In September, the company sold a total of 18,676 units. This car from Kia comes in two formats – Tech Line and GT Line.