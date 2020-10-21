There has been a big explosion in Karachi city of Pakistan. Five people have been killed and over 20 injured after an explosion in a 4-storey building in front of the Karachi University Muskan Gate in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. However, the blast was not confirmed by the police yet. Pakistani media has given this news.

Three people killed and 15 injured in explosion at a four-storey building opposite the Karachi University Maskan gate in Gulshan-e-Iqbal: Pakistan media – ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

According to Pakistani media DAWN, officials have said that all the injured and the dead have been taken to Patel Hospital. Footage shows that the infrastructure of the building has been badly damaged. The explosion is suspected to be on the second floor of a building. Witnesses said that some vehicles were also damaged along with the windows of the surrounding buildings.

The nature of the explosion has not been revealed yet. However, Mubina Town Police SHO said that it appears to be a cylinder blast. The bombing squad is coming to verify the cause of the explosion.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the Commissioner of Karachi to submit a detailed report in this regard regarding the incident. He directed the officials to ensure medical treatment for the injured in the incident and also expressed grief.