Picture: Manufacturer

Big Birthday

The 100th birthday of BMW Motorrad is casting its shadow: Both the R nineT and the R 18 (photo) will be available in a special “100 Years” edition limited to 1923 vehicles. The two boxer motorcycles are elegantly clad and are characterized by paint-on-chrome surfaces, fine milled parts and specially machined wheels. The tank is black with chrome and white double lining. Various add-on parts such as hand fittings, mirrors or cylinder head covers are chrome-plated depending on the model. The equipment of the special models is in part significantly expanded compared to the basic models, but the technology remains unchanged. The R nineT is available from February from 21,500 euros, the R 18 from March from 24,900 euros. (fbn.)