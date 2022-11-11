London, United Kingdom.- After five long years of restorationthe Big Ben londonerprobably the most famous watch in the worldwill officially come out of his silence on Sunday to once again mark the rhythm of the days in the british capital.

With its immense bell of 13.7 tons, the great clock that dominates the British Parliament will resume its normal activity after a thorough cleaning of the more than 1,000 pieces that make up its mechanism.

In August 2017, a crowd gathered at westminster to listen to the last peals of its five cast iron bells. Some even shed a tear.

Many will gather there again on Sunday at 11:00 GMT to hear again the sound of this symbol of London: its four-bell carillon will ring every quarter of an hour while the main bell will ring every hour, as during the 158 years prior to the renovation.

The date coincides with the Sunday following November 11, the day on which the United Kingdom commemorates the armistice of the First World War.

In the last five years, the Big Ben has sounded on a few occasions using a substitute electric mechanism, the last for the funeral of the Queen isabel IIdeceased in September.

“The Sound of London”

At the top of the “Elizabethan tower” of the palace of westminster96 meters, the bells are protected by an external net to prevent the entry of bats and pigeons.

From there, the view of london is spectacular, but the three watchmakers responsible for the Big Ben they don’t have time to enjoy it.

Ian Westworth, 60, and his colleagues are busy finalizing final tests and making sure everything is working properly following an 80 million pound ($93 million) renovation.

“The sound of London is back,” Westworth tells AFP during an early morning visit to the bell tower.

“These bells have rung through wars,” he stresses, impressed by all the transformations of the city they have witnessed.

The “elizabethan tower“, the new name given in 2012 to the clock tower on the occasion of the monarch’s diamond jubilee, was built in the 1840s.

Back then, with no traffic or skyscrapers, “on a quiet night you could hear (Big Ben) up to 15 miles away,” recalls the watchmaker.

imitate victorian lights

The restoration involved cleaning and painting the arms and hammers but the bells did not move.

The main bell Big Benit is so big that to move it it would be necessary to lift the entire floor of the bell tower.

The trickiest part was disassembling the 11.5-ton clock mechanism, which dates back to 1859, to clean it.

Also, 28 LED lights now illuminate the four clock faces, with colors ranging from green to white to resemble as much as possible the gas lights of the Victorian era.

Another larger white light was placed above the bells to indicate when Parliament is in session.

Before the renovation, watchmakers checked the accuracy of the time using their phones. Now the watch is calibrated by GPS.

But the method of setting the time remains very traditional: ancient coins are used to add or subtract weight from the giant clock springs, allowing a second to be gained or lost.

In the bell tower, during the previous tests, you have to put on earplugs and earmuffs to protect your eardrums as each new hour on the dot approaches.

It’s seven in the morning and Big Ben – a symbol of stability in a chaotic British political context – resonates with a bang seven times.

Although deafening, the unmistakable tolling is also a sign of stability after years of great political turmoil in the United Kingdom and while the rest of the palace of westminster falls apart. The impressive Gothic complex on the banks of the River Thames is in need of a massive overhaul but political wrangling over its high cost has delayed it.

In the meantime, Westworth and his colleague alex jeffrey, 35, remain focused on their job: looking after the 2,000 clocks in the British Parliament. “It’s the best job in the world,” says the youngest.