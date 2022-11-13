During the period, the London clock chimed a few times from a replacement electrical mechanism.

Big Ben, London’s tourist spot, reopened this Sunday (13.Nov.2022) after 5 years of renovation. The clock rang its bells in honor of the World War I armistice, on the 1st Sunday after November 11, the date that marked the end of the conflict.

Big Ben last played with its original mechanism in August 2017. Since then, a replacement electric mechanism has been used the few times it has been cranked. The last time was for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, In September. Now, it’s back to working only with its own mechanisms.

The bell will ring every hour, while your 4-bell chime will ring every 15 minutes. According to the American newspaper Washington Postthe renovation cost $95 million🇧🇷

The watch parts underwent a thorough cleaning during the period. Big Ben’s arms and hammers were also painted, according to the news agency. AFP🇧🇷

The watch also received 28 LED lights on its 4 dials. The lighting colors range from green to white, in reference to the gas lanterns used during the period when Big Ben was opened in 1859.

In the renovation, the watch was calibrated by GPS, but the method of operation of the hands remains the same. Ancient coins are used to increase or subtract the weight of Big Ben’s springs, making every second count.