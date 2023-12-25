Today there is a serum for almost every skin issue.
Image: Kaja Merle
Almost invisible, little content, high price: the beauty product of the year is the serum. New variants are constantly coming onto the market. But do you actually need it?
vMaybe that's just the perception of a woman in her late thirties who has been hearing for a good 15 years that you can't start using anti-wrinkle cream early enough – the early to mid-20s are a good age, it was said a long time ago. But for a while now there has been more and more talk of something supposedly even better, more highly effective, and therefore of course – more expensive.
No, for once it's not about Botox, but about serum. Most of the time these are minimal quantities, 50ml, 30ml, sometimes they are just single-use ampoules, and new ones are constantly coming onto the market: vitamin C serums, vitamin A serums, rose serums, collagen serums, retinol serums. Serums. What do you need them for? Why are they suddenly there? And what is a serum anyway?
#Big #beauty #promises #serums #overrated
Leave a Reply