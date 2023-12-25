Almost invisible, little content, high price: the beauty product of the year is the serum. New variants are constantly coming onto the market. But do you actually need it?

vMaybe that's just the perception of a woman in her late thirties who has been hearing for a good 15 years that you can't start using anti-wrinkle cream early enough – the early to mid-20s are a good age, it was said a long time ago. But for a while now there has been more and more talk of something supposedly even better, more highly effective, and therefore of course – more expensive.

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

No, for once it's not about Botox, but about serum. Most of the time these are minimal quantities, 50ml, 30ml, sometimes they are just single-use ampoules, and new ones are constantly coming onto the market: vitamin C serums, vitamin A serums, rose serums, collagen serums, retinol serums. Serums. What do you need them for? Why are they suddenly there? And what is a serum anyway?