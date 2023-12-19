Big beasts | The wolverine is spreading further south

The number of wolverines has increased especially in the 21st century, says research professor Ilpo Kojola from Luke.

Very it's good for an endangered wolverine: Finland's wolverine population has increased tenfold in the time since the size of the population has been measured, i.e. since 1989, says the Finnish Center for Natural Resources (Luke).

According to Luke, there are currently about four and a half hundred wolverines living in Finland, of which about 40 percent live in the reindeer herding areas of Lapland and the rest further south, all the way to Southern Ostrobothnia and the northern parts of central Finland.

The estimates are based on game triangle calculations and area calculations coordinated by Metsähallitus in Enontekiö, Inari and Utsjoki and carried out together with the forest councils in the years 2020–2023.

The wolverine has been mostly pacified since 1982.

Previously According to Kojola, the wolverine is thought to nest only in areas that are covered with snow in March-April. The wolverine mainly gives birth to 2–4 cubs in a nest dug under the snow in February.

Nowadays, according to Kojola, wolverines are found further south. Wolverine nests are found in rock crevices, under rhizomes and even in wood piles.

“I wouldn't be too surprised if the wolverine lives and reproduces in the future in areas where winters can be snowless,” says Kojola.

Wolverine tracks on the ice of the pond.

Wolverine has aroused emotions, especially in the reindeer husbandry area. It is recorded to kill substantially more reindeer than a bear, wolf or lynx. According to Kojola, there are up to 2,500–3,000 reindeer a year.

Limitation of the wolverine population has been demanded in reindeer husbandry areas.

However, according to Kojola, restriction in Natura areas would require that the administration have up-to-date and documented information on the number of wolverines in the area. Now the information is based on larger areas.

He points out that the wolverine population has increased quite strongly also in the reindeer husbandry area, which suggests that the wolverine has not been more persecuted there either. In the foothills of Lapland, it is estimated that there are somewhat fewer wolverines than ten years ago.

“The probable reason for this is the strong reduction of the wolverine population in Tromssa and Finnmark in Norway. The wolverine population of Northern Lapland has a lot in common with Norway,” says Kojola.

Reindeer herding area outside, the wolverine does not cause problems.

On the contrary: According to Kojola, there is reason to be happy about the population's growth, because the increase in the number of wolverines means that wolverines have more and more living space and food. The wolverine is part of nature's diversity.

A wolverine eats carrion, such as raccoons and other mammals that have died in traffic. It is also known to eat even fish and fish fillets left by anglers on the edge of the opening. The wolverine also likes to use deer entrails left by deer hunters.

On the other hand, the wolverine is also a beast that preys on animals of different sizes, from voles and other small mammals to even white-tailed deer.

It also kills raccoons. According to Kojola, the wolverine acts as a servant of the ecosystem by effectively keeping the raccoon population under control.

“There are a couple of random cases in the past twenty years when a wolverine has killed a moose,” says Kojola.

In a person however, there is no reason to fear a wolverine.

A wolverine does not attack a person, but runs away.

According to Kojola, the wolverine is first and foremost a very interesting beast.

Correction 19.12. 2:12 p.m.: Wolverine cubs are mainly born in February, not March-April, as was said earlier in the story. In March-April, the chicks are in the nest.