Big beasts | A beast killed two of Heidi Pohjola-Suomela’s sheep in the outer archipelago – Game manager: Water does not protect against large beasts

Big beasts|Lampuri Heidi Pohjola-Suomela did not expect that the beasts would threaten her sheep grazing in the Turku archipelago.

July in the beginning, a sheep breeder from Jurmo Heidi Pohjola-Finland was on his daily routine to check that his ewes were all right.

They were grazing on the neighboring island, where he used to go by boat every evening after the sea calmed down. The sheep come over when they hear sounds from the shore.

Pohjola-Suomela immediately noticed that something was wrong, because two were missing from the herd.

“When we got to the shore, we saw another sheep’s legs standing up against a rock. Another one was also found dead. Both of them had been eaten from the chest, and there were puncture marks on the neck and neck.”

Another of Heidi Pohjola-Suomela’s sheep was found on the coastline of Älesholm. The surviving sheep have been moved to the island of Jurmo.

Jurmo and the sheep grazing island Älesholm belong to the Åland archipelago. From there it is about 20 kilometers to the mainland. What could have killed the sheep in the outer archipelago, Pohjola-Suomela wondered.

He was in contact with the game manager of Varsinais-Suomen, who based on the pictures preliminarily estimated that the injuries were probably caused by a wolf or a lynx.

Also the game manager of Coastal Ostrobothnia Stefan Pellas considers it possible that it is the work of a wolf.

“They are good swimmers. The researchers of the Finnish Natural Resources Agency have stated that a wolf can swim up to ten kilometers without any problems. Lynxes are also good at swimming.”

Pellas says that sometimes sailors report “nothing in the middle” of lynx swimming. He also knows of several cases where wolves have killed even more than 100 sheep in the outer archipelago.

“For large predators, water doesn’t isolate, but unites.”

After the beast’s attack, Heidi Pohjola-Suomela has 44 sheep. Raising sheep is his long-term dream.

Pellasen according to the report, the wolves travel from island to island, especially in July–August, when they teach their cubs to hunt. That’s also when the damage caused by wolves becomes apparent the most.

In winter, it is possible to get to the archipelago simply by walking on the ice.

“After all, they are after food. After finding their prey, they return to the mainland.”

According to Pellas, the wolf population of Northern Finland is one of the densest in Western Finland.

Pohjola-Suomela has now installed a game camera and moved the ewes that were on the neighboring island to Jurmo among their other sheep.

“It was painful to leave the rest of the ewes there for the night after the attack. I couldn’t sleep and went to them in the morning. They wouldn’t leave me and were clearly scared. When it rained somewhere, they came to my feet,” recalls Pohjola-Suomela.