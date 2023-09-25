The judge has once again given Big Bazar no more time to make agreements with creditors. For the third time, the court in Leeuwarden has refused to appoint a debt expert who could have found a way out of the bargain chain’s financial problems. Big Bazar’s lawyer assumes that bankruptcy will be declared on Tuesday.
