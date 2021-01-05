West Indies star Andre Fletcher took two great catches, fielding in a stunning manner in the Big Bash League (BBL 2020-21). He helped out Colin Ingram and Ben McDoulet in the match played against Hobart Hurricanes on Monday.

While playing for the Melbourne Stars, Fletcher could not do much in the opening and returned to the pavilion after scoring only 10 runs with the help of 2 fours off 4 balls. After this, he showed strength in fielding and took two excellent catches. His team Melbourne won the match by 10 runs.



In the match played in Hobart, the Melbourne Stars scored 183 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs thanks to a great innings by Marcus Stoynes (97 *). The Hobart team were able to score 173 for 6 wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 10 runs.

Fletcher first caught a running catch to South Africa’s Colin Ingram. Then ended the brilliant innings of Ben McDermott (91). McDermott scored 91 runs off 58 balls with the help of 8 fours and 5 sixes. Stoinis was elected man of the match.

Fletcher has played 25 ODIs and 45 T20 Internationals in his career. He has scored a total of 354 in ODIs and 823 in T20 International.