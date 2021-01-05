West Indies star Andre Fletcher took two great catches, fielding in a stunning manner in the Big Bash League (BBL 2020-21). He helped out Colin Ingram and Ben McDoulet in the match played against Hobart Hurricanes on Monday.
In the match played in Hobart, the Melbourne Stars scored 183 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs thanks to a great innings by Marcus Stoynes (97 *). The Hobart team were able to score 173 for 6 wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 10 runs.
Fletcher first caught a running catch to South Africa’s Colin Ingram. Then ended the brilliant innings of Ben McDermott (91). McDermott scored 91 runs off 58 balls with the help of 8 fours and 5 sixes. Stoinis was elected man of the match.
Fletcher has played 25 ODIs and 45 T20 Internationals in his career. He has scored a total of 354 in ODIs and 823 in T20 International.
