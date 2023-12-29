Big Ballerina and Meyer's girlfriend: the case at La Scala in Milan

Dagospia attacks the superintendent of La Scala in Milan Dominique Meyer. The reason? The prominence given to the artist's work Angelo Bonello “Big Ballerina”. A imposing light art installation that illuminates the façade of the Piermarini, the result of the collaboration between La Scala and A2A, founding supporter of the Theatre. To make room for the installation, Dago notes, Meyer had initially even chosen to have the flags of Italy and Europe removed, which were then temporarily placed at the back of the building: “Imagine if an Italian superintendent had the flags removed of France and Europe at the Paris Opera”, is the comment of the online newspaper.

Big Ballerina and Meyer's girlfriend: Dagospia's theory

Dagospia also attempts to identify a leitmotif for the prominence granted to the installation: “While the superintendent Dominique Meyer grants the sacred terrace of the Scala to A2A, Anna Olkhovaia, self-styled dance expert, who now appears permanently as a mime, choreographer and more on the posters of La Scala, curates a series of podcasts on dance and theater for A2A. And who is Anna Olkhovaia: Dominique Meyer's girlfriend!”

