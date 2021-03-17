Directed by Gustavo Hernandez (‘The silent house’, ‘You will not sleep’), these days it is filmed in the province of Cádiz for six weeks ‘Big Bad Wolf’, defined as a suffocating and dark thriller, not without an acid humor, and set in some remote part of Andalusia. As a symptom of the eagerness that runs through the world based on remakes, Hernández’s film is also a remake, in this case of the 2013 Israeli film ‘Big Bad Wolves’, signed by the duo Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado, which achieved the award for best director at the Sitges Festival, and which Quentin Tarantino included among his favorite titles of that year.

Adriana Ugarte, Javier Gutiérrez and Rubén Ochandiano star in this tough story of revenge and unsolved heinous crimes, in which the characters move on the edge of the law. With them, Juana Acosta, Manu Vega and Antonio Dechent They complete the main cast of the film, of which José Coronado has fallen, who was going to be the protagonist when a year ago they began to talk about the project.

The synopsis of the film shows how a policeman on the edge of the law (Javier Gutiérrez) and a woman in search of revenge (Adriana Ugarte), cross their paths obsessed with discovering the murderer who hides behind the brutal crimes of several girls. Both join forces and are willing to do whatever is necessary to achieve their confession of who, they suspect, is the murderer (Rubén Ochandiano), although for this they have to take justice into their own hands. A model detective (Juana Acosta) will fight against the clock to prevent irreparable mistakes from being made and that this desperate search for truth becomes the fiercest of wolves. The script is signed by Juma Fodde. The adaptation of a script is signed by Juan Manuel Foode Roma and Eva María Alonso Moreno.

Gustavo Hernández has revealed that his film “is a free and renewed adaptation of ‘Big Bad Wolves’. There are many changes compared to the original, as we add new characters, story lines, locations and introduce and deepen new themes between black comedy and police thriller. The film questions principles, human behavior and its ambiguity. He adds: “The original film has shades of black humor, but Israeli black humor is closely related to its own history and culture. Our adaptation has a black humor more on the Spanish or River Plate side. But humor would not be the exact word to describe the film, although it is clear that it is not a drama.

The Uruguayan Gustavo Hernández had so far shown himself to be passionate about the fantasy genre with his previous films: ‘La casa muda’ (which came to know a remake in Hollywood), ‘Dios local’ and ‘No dormás’, which starred Belén Rueda and Natalia de Molina, performed at the Malaga festival three years ago. The film takes San Fernando as its base of operations, to unfold in locations in San Fernando itself, Barbate, Vejer de la Frontera, Chiclana, Sancti Petri and the city of Cádiz.

‘Lobo feroz’ is produced by Santiago Segura through Bowfinger International Pictures and Amiguetes Entertainment, with María Luisa Gutiérrez at the helm, responsible for the highest grossing films in Spain in recent years (‘Padre no hay más que uno’ and ‘Padre no there is more than one 2 ‘), and Lobo Feroz AIE, in co-production with the Uruguayan company Mother Superior. The film also has the participation of Netflix, which will premiere it on its platform after passing through the cinemas, by the hand of Filmax, next season.