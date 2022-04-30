Age may reach its limits, and the numbers of years reach its peak, but who removes the stickiness of childhood from the heart? Whoever sharpens the knife of history and cancels the beginnings that were the root from which the leg of life extended, and branched out through years, paths and events, most of which may be pitfalls, setbacks, failures, and setbacks, but remain beautiful while engraving their traces on the plate of the heart to highlight how important it is for childhood to remain solid and clear. Don’t hide it from the sun’s rays, and don’t wipe its chalk on the old board.

Some of us hide in shyness from our dreams, and hide in our coat pocket for fear of being exposed while tracing scenes from childhood dreams, most of which seem naive, but in content they bear the questions they carry that often lead to the disclosure of future secrets, because there is no dream that does not lie in Inside it are meanings, and its signs are language.

It is the key to the bottom line in any dream, but because we believe that childhood is just a passing, primitive stage that does not deserve attention, until we reached the point where we laugh at the childhood dream, and turn to the right when we hear about a child’s dream in the left now.

Thus, the swing continues to take us to where the infinite voids are, so we only hear that children’s dreams are nothing but pipes, they are mere hallucinations, and these dreams, without knowing how valuable and meaning these dreams are in the conscience of scientific truth, and we can only say here that whenever we underestimate With children’s dreams, Sigmund Freud trembled in his grave, and cried aloud, protesting that we would belittle these dreams.

Today, when we are at the age of decades beyond childhood, when we have an old dream, we rise, and we jump out of the dream, looking for a drop of water that wets our saliva, and for an object that was in the dream is the hero of the movie, but it is just because we woke up, jumped from the boat and dived into the deep, leaving us alone. We ask, God, what happened, years and years have passed, so how did this mind come to the mind of bringing a being that life might have wrapped in its black cloak and vanished, but the mind is the greatest wallet in history, it is the mind of childhood in truth.