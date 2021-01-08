The big Andy Warhol exhibition has not opened for weeks. The exhibition was planned for October. The director of the Cologne Museum Ludwig is confident and has already announced a new opening date.

E.A large Andy Warhol exhibition in the Museum Ludwig in Cologne has been waiting for its opening for almost a month. Due to the corona lockdown, the opening date has now been postponed to the beginning of February. “It remains exciting,” said museum director Yilmaz Dziewior of the German press agency. “The exhibition should actually have taken place in October, we then postponed it by two months.”

The Tate Modern in London, with which the Museum Ludwig organized the exhibition together, would otherwise not have been able to show it. For the Cologne Museum it is the most important exhibition in years.

“We assume that we can open the exhibition on February 2nd,” said Dziewior. “That would mean a loss of six weeks for us, which is of course a shame, but we would still have February, March and half of April, so two and a half months.” With extended opening times, sometimes until 10 p.m., you hope to compensate for this a little.

Should the lockdown be extended again, the museum will endeavor to extend the exhibition backwards. However, it is rather unlikely that this would succeed because she will then move on to Toronto in Canada and Aspen in the US state of Colorado. The crux are the lenders who, as things stand at the moment, would have to go without their works for two months longer, said Dziewior.

The exhibition “Andy Warhol Now” with over 100 works paints a partially new image of the most important Pop Art artist. The focus is on his homosexuality, his migration background and his religiosity. In addition, it becomes clear how strong Warhol (1928–1987) was already a multimedia artist who interviewed known and unknown Americans for print and television formats, for example.