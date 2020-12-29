A good news has emerged amid the wait for the Corona vaccine. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has been nominated as a member of the board of ‘Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization’ (GAVI). This information came out on Tuesday. Dr. Harsh Vardhan was also recently entrusted with the responsibility of Chairman of the WHO Executive Board.The Gavi Board oversees the overseas functioning of the Vaccine Alliance and is also responsible for policy formulation and strategic guidelines. The program also monitors the implementation. The Union Health Ministry said in a statement that Harsh Vardhan would represent the South Eastern Region Regional Office (CERO) / Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) on the Gavi Board.

Board meeting is held twice a year

Let me tell you that currently Myanmar has a Meant Twp on this post. The Union Health Minister will represent India on the board from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023. The board usually meets twice a year in June and November-December.

This is the objective of Gavi Board

Let us tell you that the Gavi Board i.e. Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization has been formed by the governments of many countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Bill-Melinda Gates Foundation together. Its board’s objective is to purchase the corona virus vaccine worldwide and help distribute it to the needy. Gavi was supported by US $ 15 million from India.