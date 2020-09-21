Mumbai A big accident has happened in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. A three-storey building has collapsed here and 5 people have died in this accident. There is a possibility of 50-60 people getting trapped here. Relief and rescue work is going on the spot. The building was built in the year 1984 and 21 families live here.

The NDRF team is present on the spot and 8-10 people have been evacuated from the rubble. Just now a child has been rescued. According to the information, the accident took place at 3.30 pm.

#UPDATE Five people have lost their lives in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident: Thane Municipal Corporation PRO #Maharashtra https://t.co/jrpBvvtoCI pic.twitter.com/yRpkUiFZZd – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

This building located in Bhiwandi, Thane, adjoining Mumbai, was also given notice by the Municipal Corporation and more people lived in this building. According to the information, 21 families lived in this three-storey building.