Four years ago, Diego Lugano (40) hung his boots on the notorious nail. The Uruguayan, who had been the captain of the celeste, the country’s national team for many years, spoke with 90min about some of the stops on his long journey through the world of football.
During his seventeen years as a professional, he met many (sometimes only supposed) world stars, such as Luis Suárez, Robinho or Mesut Özil, to name just a few.
When asked directly about the change from his long-time teammate in the national team, Lugano has a clear opinion: “I still consider him the best player Uruguay has produced in, let’s say, thirty years. Not just because of his goals , but above all because of his commitment and his willingness to compromise, I admire and love him. ”
He sees the pistolero’s move to Atlético Madrid in a professional and sober way: “These are normal things in football. The big teams sometimes have to make such decisions to deal with a bad season. Sometimes it hits the coach, sometimes a reference player. In that case it hit Luis. I think it’s a little more difficult as a South American in Europe, maybe even more so in a club like FC Barcelona. But obviously that didn’t impress him very much because he continues to perform at a great level. “
Suárez ‘new club describes Lugano as “the most Uruguayan team in Europe. They are an aggressive team, with a very vertical football, very competitive and solidarity, and all of these factors are also provided by Luis to the team. Therefore, his current performances can not surprise anyone. “
According to his own statements, Lugano spent his best years in Turkey – at the new Özil club Fenerbahce. “These five years were the best of my career, both in sporting and personal terms. We won championships, played the best European Cup seasons in the club’s history, won almost every derby. And as a central defender, I scored 30 goals. “
“At first I didn’t quite understand how a football that has not yet reached the top level in a global comparison could trigger such enthusiasm. Football is far more emotional there than in Argentina, Brazil or Uruguay. Simply unbelievable!”
Lugano hopes that a transfer like the one from German world champion Mesut Özil will provide further impetus, both for Fener and for the Turkish league as a whole: “This commitment is very important for the club because Fenerbahce fell into a hole after 2013, so they noticed hardly played a role at European level. That had serious consequences, both financially and in terms of sport. That is why it is so important for the club to bring in great players. “
Because, according to Lugano: “Such transfers keep the club on the European radar. Özil is of Turkish descent and a fan of the club, so that it will be easier to adapt.”
A rather dark spot on Lugano’s vest is his only short (one and a half year) stint at PSG. “Moving from Turkey to France made a world of difference. The exact opposite of Turkey awaited me there. Life itself and football are lived differently in France than in Turkey.”
“I came,” recalls Lugano, “as one of the first of the Qatari owners’ new project. I think” el Flaquito “(” The Thin One “) Pastore came right after me. When the Kataries started to raise money Leonardo brought me with the project of turning the squad upside down. They wanted to become one of the biggest clubs in the world. “
The rest of French society in particular saw this with a certain degree of skepticism. “In society, even in the Ministry of Sports, the club met with widespread opposition. We received constant criticism at the time for the high salaries for the new players. It was said that a footballer did not deserve to receive such salaries.”
After that, there was a certain imbalance between the highly paid newcomers and the older players in the squad. “I had the most important work to do in the dressing room. And I’m still proud of that. I was like the reception committee for the whole legion of stars who came one after the other: Lavezzi, Thiago Silva, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Maxwell, Marquinhos, Verrati. Internally, what I did for the club is still recognized today. ”
In terms of sport, however, the success in those early years of the “new” PSG was limited for Lugano. “We didn’t finish champions, but we did runner-up. And after 15 years we qualified the club for the Champions League again. In the second year, the competition got tougher because the newcomers were now much younger – and better. That’s why I asked for approval get more playtime. “
After further stints in Spain (Málaga FC), England (West Bromwich) and Sweden (BK Häcken), Lugano turned his back on Europe in the summer of 2015 – and went back to South America. After a short stay in Paraguay (Cerro Porteno), he returned to his former club Sao Paolo in 2016, where he finally ended his career in 2017.
When asked about the opponents who had caused him the most problems during his career, Lugano doesn’t need much time to think: “Robinho, during his time at FC Santos.” At the national team level, the Chilean Alexis Sánchez, the French Olivier Giroud and the Turk Ardan Turan were the most unpleasant opponents for him.
In Lugano’s dream team, the absence of Lionel Messi may be surprising. Lugano’s top 11 still has a strong South American influence: Rogério Ceni – Cicinho, Thiago Silva, Godín, Junior – Verrati, Josue, Thiago Motta – Suárez, Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sánchez. His favorite coach: Uruguay’s national coach Óscar Tabárez.