Home page World

Of: Kai Hartwig

Split

Mallorca has also been a party island for years. Numerous holidaymakers celebrate at Ballermann, but a video from the Bierkönig is now causing a stir.

Palma de Mallorca/Munich – Anyone who decides to take a holiday at the Ballermann on the Spanish island of Mallorca usually spends their holiday boozy with lots of alcohol and plenty of partying. In the last weeks the Malle hit Layla made headlines. But now there is excitement around the Bierkönig – one of the biggest party locations at Ballermann.

Fans of the party mile are often drawn to the legendary disco on “Schinkenstrasse”. Partly to the annoyance of the locals, who want to put an end to “booze tourism” on Mallorca. On 5000 square meters you can celebrate and drink in the Bierkönig. The top stars of Ballermann music come together here. From Mickie Krause to Jürgen Drews, who recently had to announce the end of his careerhave all performed live at the Bierkönig.

Beer king in Mallorca: TikTok video shows employees not rinsing glasses properly

However, it is now circulating on the internet Video from the beer king, which sparks debate. A user published the recording on TikTok. It shows several employees of the beer king collecting and rinsing glasses. An employee of the beer king grabs some glasses. But he only half-heartedly holds them under the running water in the sink and then sets them up to dry after they have been cleaned.

Apparently, the beer king at Ballermann in Mallorca was not rinsed sufficiently. © Screenshot / tiktok

An extremely questionable approach, not only in times of the corona pandemic. After all, bacteria can easily spread among the party people if the glasses have been “cleaned” on the surface in this way. “With the system you can also save running water,” commented one user. “So pretty much everyone drinks from one glass,” joked another tik tok-Users.

“It’s not without reason that everyone comes back with Corona,” said another. A doctor told RTL that “that Coronavirus “specialized in aerosol transmission”, i.e. it is mainly spread through the air. However, infection via the poorly cleaned glasses is “theoretically possible”.

Bierkönig reacts to TikTok after the flushing video: “Definitely does not meet our specifications”

Noisy picture the video was recorded on July 21st. According to this, the employee, who seems to have some catching up to do when it comes to washing glasses, has not been employed in this position for long. However, it is not clear whether the employee is the only one in the Bierkönig who only washes the glasses insufficiently or was simply unlucky that only he was filmed doing so.

Those responsible for the beer king promised RTL to improve. “We are very surprised. The company has strict cleaning and hygiene protocols for the entire premises and especially for the counters and the cleaning of the glasses, “said a spokeswoman: “What can be seen in the video definitely does not meet our specifications and our way of working.” You have “Initiated internal investigations” and will “do everything to ensure that something like this does not happen again in the future,” it said.