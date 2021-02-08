The chairman of the supervisory board of FC Bayern wanted Bierhoff to have been in office as team manager of the national team since 2004 and has therefore been accompanying the creeping decline in the youth sector for almost 17 years. Accordingly, Bierhoff pretended “as if he were the great tidier and modernizer at the DFB”, were Rummenigge’s words.

It remains to be seen whether Rummenigge will have to comment on this again. Rather, the chairman of the supervisory board of FC Bayern will listen carefully to the following statement by Bierhoff. “It’s not about guilt or who made which mistake. We have to tackle the problems together,” Bierhoff was quoted as saying.

Rummenigge will surely find the right words to say whether they are relevant or not.