After Oliver Bierhoff presented the “Project Future” and recognized the need for optimization in many areas of the youth work, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expressed himself very critically and referred to Bierhoff’s involvement in the status quo. The manager of the DFB-Elf was now forced to make a correction.
“Whether it was, for example, his criticism of the German offspring or the coaching education. Sports director Oliver Bierhoff has been in charge of everything for 15 years and has been on board,” Rummenigge countered the analysis of Bierhoff summarized as “Project Future”.
The chairman of the supervisory board of FC Bayern wanted Bierhoff to have been in office as team manager of the national team since 2004 and has therefore been accompanying the creeping decline in the youth sector for almost 17 years. Accordingly, Bierhoff pretended “as if he were the great tidier and modernizer at the DFB”, were Rummenigge’s words.
Bierhoff did not let these statements sit on him for long and countered in the interview Sport1 rather hair-splitting. “It surprised me because the last few conversations with him were very good and we have a good relationship. We have to stick to the facts: I wasn’t and am not a sports director at the DFB and have only been in charge since 2018,” said Bierhoff Knowing that you have agreed on the correct job title.
Nevertheless, Rummenigge’s criticism can be understood, Bierhoff has been involved in the processes since 2004 and could therefore include himself a little in his analysis. However, Bierhoff also pointed out that the recommendations for action he presented were drawn up with other managers. “The ‘Project Future’ was designed together with the DFL. Managers who are much deeper into the subject than Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, such as Fredi Bobic and Max Eberl, have been involved. The time of muscle-playing is over” , so Bierhoff.
It remains to be seen whether Rummenigge will have to comment on this again. Rather, the chairman of the supervisory board of FC Bayern will listen carefully to the following statement by Bierhoff. “It’s not about guilt or who made which mistake. We have to tackle the problems together,” Bierhoff was quoted as saying.
Rummenigge will surely find the right words to say whether they are relevant or not.