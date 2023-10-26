Buttafuoco new president of the Biennale, Zaia: “I thank Cicutto and wish him good work”

The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiulianohe designated Pietrangelo Buttafuoco as president of the Foundation The Venice Biennalein the place of Roberto Cicutto called to direct it in January 2020 by the then minister Dario Franceschini. The nomination proposal has been sent to the Chamber and Senate and now the Culture commissions of the two houses of Parliament will have to express their opinion by November 14th.

“With reference to today’s press news relating to the appointment of Pietrangelo Buttafuoco as head of the La Biennale di Venezia Foundation, it is specified that the current president, Roberto Cicuttowill remain in office until the end of his mandate in March 2024, in order to guarantee the necessary institutional continuity and a gradual and orderly handover. The proposed appointment of Buttfire represents only the beginning of a process whose first step is the consultative opinion of the Culture Commissions of the Chamber and Senate”, says the Ministry of Culture.

“I wish Pietrangelo Buttafuoco the new President of the Biennal good workand, for the challenges that will arise in view of the commitment necessary to manage all the projects of one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world, which has now come to play a role of absolute pre-eminence in the sectors of art, cinema, music, theatre, dance and architecture. I thank Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano for the nomination and the great attention paid to Foundation and all the issues concerning Venice. The presidency is an important position in guiding and supporting the Biennale, above all for its far-sighted role in promoting art and culture in areas that have not yet been explored, faithful to the historical mandate of an entity like this”, declared the president of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia.

“With this occasion one cannot help but express a profound thanks to the outgoing President Roberto Cicutto for the important institutional collaboration and the excellent work carried out which has made the Biennale an unbeatable machine in anticipating all the news and innovations in the international cultural field”, concluded Zaia.

Biennale, Speranzon (FdI): “Buttafuoco breaks another glass ceiling”

“With the designation by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, of Pietrangelo Buttafuoco as president of the La Biennale di Venezia Foundation, it was Another glass ceiling has been shattered. The La Biennale Foundation has often been considered by the left as a fiefdom in which to place friends and acolytes. Buttafuoco, finally, affirms a change of pace that the Meloni government wants to imprint in every cultural and social center of the nation: only personalities chosen for their depth, competence and authority. My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for good work go to Buttafuoco”, declared the Venetian senator Raffaele Speranzon, deputy group leader of the Fratelli d’Italia at Palazzo Madama.

Who is “the writer of the Right” Buttafuoco, new president of the Venice Biennale

Journalist, writer and theater author, graduated in Philosophy, Buttafuoco, born in 1963, was editor of the Century of Italy and he collaborated with L’Italia weekly, of which he was director in 1996, Il Giornale, Il Foglio, Panorama and La Repubblica. From 2007 to 2012 it was president of the Teatro Stabile of Catania. Author of numerous essays and novels, the latest book written is ‘Blessed is he. Panegyric by the arch-Italian Silvio Berlusconi’ (2023, Longanesi).

