The federal government has announced a extension of the term so that the pensioners in the Mexico City can collect your Wellbeing Carda fundamental part of this social support program.

This decision seeks to ensure that a greater number of people can access the benefits offered by this government program and receive the bimonthly deposits.

Hello to your new Wellness Card!

The extension will allow those who have not yet completed the change your card have more time to do it and receive the new Banco del Bienestar card. This call is especially aimed at those who have faced difficulties or delays in the update process and who reside in CDMX.

Where to request your Banco del Bienestar Card?

People who used to collect their senior or disability pensions in other banks that are not affiliated with Banco del Bienestar still have the opportunity to make the change and collect their new card.

Citizens of CDMX can go to “Wellbeing Module”located in the esplanade of the Monument to the Revolution in the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office. To carry out this procedure, you must present the following documentation:

– Official identification (INE, passport, card, professional license, Inapam credential or identity card)

– Legible birth certificate

– CURP recently printed

– Proof of address no older than six months (telephone, electricity, water, gas or property)

– Telephone contact number

– Disability certificate issued by a public health institution

The beneficiaries of this program will be able to attend the module Monday to Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m..