Today, the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly It is one of the most important federal social programs for the elderly, which is why the proposal that seeks to eliminate the commission charged to the beneficiaries of this financial aid has drawn attention.

It was the dLocal representative of Nuevo León for Movimiento Ciudadano, Roberto Farías, who recently presented an initiative in the State Congress that seeks to reform the Law for the Transparency and Organization of Financial Services with the objective of eliminating the charging of commission when making withdrawals of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly at the ATMs of other banks that are not the Banco del Bienestar.

In this sense, the legislator from Movimiento Ciudadano recalled that, to date, there are more than 12 million elderly people receive the Welfare Pension of the Elderly, who receive 6 thousand pesos every two months.

“We must take measures to reduce this high commission charge that violates and damages the economy of Mexican families, particularly that of the elderly, to ensure true social justice. Suffice it to point out that more than 30 percent of the income of Mexican Banking comes from the collection of commissions,” he indicated.}

Welfare Pension 2024: they propose that SENIORS withdraw FREE MONEY at any ATM/Photo: Freepik

It should be noted, at this point, that Farías even maintained the need for not only the beneficiaries of the social program of the Ministry of Welfare not to pay a commission for cash withdrawals at ATMs other than the Banco del Bienestar, but also for all account holders in general.

Welfare beneficiaries are alerted about fraud

Through the official website of the Mexican government, the Banco del Bienestar made it clear to the beneficiaries of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly and other federal social programs that the financial institution does not have managers or intermediaries.

Under this context, according to what was published on the official website of the government of Mexico, the Banco del Bienestar, in charge of social programs, does not make cards, cash support or credits available from the Government of Mexico through social networks.

In addition to the above, the financial entity of the Mexican State emphasized that Banco del Bienestar does not have intermediaries or representatives other than the personnel who work in the thousands of branches that exist in the Mexican national territory.

Bienestar Pension 2024: they propose that SENIORS withdraw FREE MONEY at any ATM/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

“The employees of Banco del Bienestar DO NOT request commissions, nor any type of gift. Remember that, at the moment, Banco de Bienestar is not granting any type of credit or loan. Do not be a victim of fraud and scams,” it can be read in the released statement.