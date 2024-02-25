The double payment of older adults with the Welfare Pension has created a constant image in almost all cities in Mexico: long lines at the bank branches of the Secretariat, but did you know that You can collect your money in supermarkets without paying a withdrawal fee?

Yes. Even if you don't believe it, It is not necessary to go to the Banco del Bienestar to obtain payment double, there are shops where you can do it without lines or waiting hours.

Furthermore, there are two banking entities where you can withdraw cash from your pension without paying one peso: Banco Azteca and Banjército.

List of supermarkets that do not charge commission

-Walmart

– Soriana

– Chedraui

– Aurrera Winery

– The eating

– Suburbia

-Office Depot

In the aforementioned establishments you will not pay to withdraw. The only thing you have to do is get to one of the cash registers and ask the cashier to complete the procedure. As a requirement you will have to show identification official.

How to register and requirements

If you are over 65 years old and are not yet registered with the Welfare Secretariat, you will not be able to receive the double payment that was made due to the electoral ban implemented for the presidential elections on June 2.

Signing up for the senior pension is a key process that requires a series of documents essential.

Here we present the fundamental requirements to carry out this procedure:

– Current official identification:

An updated official identification must be presented, which can be the voter ID card, the card, the professional ID card, the passport, the identity card or the Inapam credential.

– Birth certificate:

An essential requirement is to provide a legible copy of the birth certificate, a document that validates the identity and date of birth of the applicant.

– CURP (Recent Print):

The Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) is an essential component. Make sure you have a recent printout of your CURP when you apply.

– Updated proof of address:

You must present proof of residence no older than six months, which may include receipts for services such as electricity, water, gas, telephone or property. This document verifies your current residence.

– Telephone contact:

Providing a contact telephone number is crucial to facilitate communication during the process and resolve any eventuality that may arise.