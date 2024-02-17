As with the credit cards and debit cards of the different banks that have operations in the Mexican national territory, the Banco Bienestar card where resources are deposited for the beneficiaries of social programs, has due date.

Under this understanding, in the event that you are a beneficiary of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly and your Banco del Bienestar card has expired on Last January of this 2024, the Welfare Secretariat recalled that the new plastics will be delivered until February 29 of this year. The call is also for beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities.

According to what is detailed in the official account of the social network bring to the Wellness module a valid official identification with a photograph (original and copy) and provide a contact telephone number.

It is in this way that the beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults and Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities can locate the Bienestar stragglers module to collect your new Banco del Bienestar card by entering your CURP on the official website of the aforementioned federal agency.

Bienestar issues this WARNING to SENIOR ADULTS for expired cards/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

“If you did not go to pick it up within the indicated period, check here https://gob.mx/bienestar with your CURP at hand for the Stragglers Module so you can go pick it up. Don't forget to bring: valid official identification with photograph (original and copy), a contact telephone number”, reads the publication published on the aforementioned virtual platform.

It should be emphasized, in conclusion, that it is of utmost importance that the beneficiaries of the Welfare Pensions go for their new Banco del Bienestar card in case their card has been damaged, since if they do not do so they will not be able to receive financial support. This is taking into account that it is the only card where money is deposited.