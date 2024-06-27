No one hates extra money month after month, that’s why at DEBATE we are here to tell you how to achieve it. If you have between 18 and 29 years You could be a beneficiary of social support courtesy of a program of the Ministry of Welfare.

They are a total of seven thousand 572 pesos per monthdeposited on the 28th of each month, which Bienestar provides to those who meet a series of requirements that are rather basic.

We refer to Young People Building the Futurethe program that many people know as ‘support for NEETs’, but that seeks to bring the active world of work closer to those and train those who are unemployed.

The almost 8 thousand pesos per month for 12 months are not the only attraction, furthermore, It also gives the option to join the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) so that beneficiaries receive free medical care.

Once the period has concluded, the receiving units will analyze the work of the young people and will grant a document that certifies the skills learned. In addition, Bienestar ensures that they also offer a list of possible jobs in case they are not hired where they did the training.

Requirements and areas of employment

Among the options to train you are the following:

– Culture and sport

– Administrative

– Sales

– Services

– Agricultural

– Trades

– Industrial

– Science and Technology

– Health

The requirements are the following:

– Age between 18 and 29 years old at the time of applying for training.

– Declaration of not being employed or studying at the time of registration.

– Presentation of a valid official identification.

– Provide the CURP number.

– Provide proof of address issued within the last three months.

– Registration on the Digital Platform independently or with help authorized by the STPS.

– Photograph of the participant with the face visible, without alterations, holding the program registration form.

– Acceptance of the terms of the commitment letter, committing to comply with the Operating Rules and other applicable provisions.

– Authorization for the use of personal data by the STPS, in accordance with current regulations.

– Presentation of a current official document that certifies the legality of the stay in the country for foreigners, issued by the corresponding immigration authorities.