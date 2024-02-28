Access to digital connectivity has expanded significantly in the country under the “Internet for Wellbeing” program, which seeks to reduce the technological gap and promote digital inclusion throughout the country.

Starting Tuesday, February 27dozens of inhabitants have a new opportunity to connect to the internet through mobile phone cards for smart devices at a Minimum cost of 50 pesos with 5GB of navigation for 7 days.

There are also packages of 65 pesos with 10GB of navigation for 10 days, 100 pesos with 10GB of navigation for 15 days and 200 pesos with 20 GB of navigation for 30 days.

This project, which reaches 52 municipalities of Tlaxcala with full signal and eight with functional coverage in the regionrepresents an important step in ensuring that even the most marginalized communities have access to quality communication services.

Governor Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros has highlighted the importance of this initiative, underlining its potential to reduce inequalities in critical areas such as education, health, employment and culture.

What does the Internet for Well-being offer you?

Internet for Wellbeing not only offers access to the network, but also provides the possibility of communicate with family members both within the country and abroadwhich strengthens community and family ties.

This service, which operates throughout the Tlaxcalteca territory, seeks to promote educational improvement and equal opportunities, while promoting the State Development Plan.

In the event of launch of Internet for Wellbeing in Tlaxcala held this week, prominent figures such as Homero Meneses Hernández, head of the State Secretariat of Public Education, José Gilberto Temoltzin Martínez, deputy president of the Board of Directors of the Congress of Tlaxcala, and Anel Bañuelos Meneses, presiding judge of the Superior Court, were also present. of State Justice.