If there is a federal agency that has stood out in recent years at the national level throughout the Mexican territory, it is the Ministry of Welfare, as it is in charge of the social programs.

And among the different federal social programs, the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderlythrough which, every two months, financial aid of thousands of pesos is deposited to the elderly.

Under this understanding, through her official social media accounts, the head of the Welfare Secretariat, Ariadna Montiel Reyes, gave a Welfare tip to all people aged 65 and over.regardless of whether or not they are beneficiaries of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly.

“If you are an #OlderAdult person, I recommend the following for the care and #wellbeing of your health,” can be read in the post uploaded on the aforementioned virtual platform.

Bienestar cares about older adults and makes them feel loved with this AD/Photo: Bienestar

INAPAM has free medical consultations for older adults

It is worth remembering, at this point, that senior citizens with INAPAM cards have access to free medical consultations with specialists.

Thus, to have free medical consultations with specialists, people aged 60 and over must only consult at the Comprehensive Care Center (CAI) INAPAM University.

Thus, the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM) makes available its Comprehensive Care Center (CAI) University, whose facilities are located in Mexico City, and has different medical specialists specialized in caring for the elderly.

The CAI University of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) offers consultations in the following specialties:

*Audiology

*Nutrition

*Dermatology

*Odontology

*Cabinet studies (audiometry, ultrasound)

*Optometry

*Geriatrics

*General medicine

*Orthopedics

*Homeopathy

*Rheumatology

*Social work

Meanwhile, according to the official website of the government of Mexico, the following are the requirements so that the elderly can be cared for at the CAI Universidad del INAPAM:

*Be 60 years old or older

*Government-issued photo ID

*INAPAM appointment book.