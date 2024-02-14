Although the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly and Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities They are the most popular federal social programs today, the Ministry of Welfare has other aid.

In this sense, it should be taken into consideration that The Ministry of Welfare recently announced a new gift of 7,500 pesos for some specific people regardless of age..

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

According to what was announced by the federal agency titled by Secretary Ariadna Montiel Reyes, the gift consists of 7,500 pesos delivered through the program known as Bienpesca.

In this sense, it should be taken into account that the Bienpesca social program It is aimed at fishermen and aquaculturists in the Mexican national territory, being essential for the strategy for food self-sufficiency..

“Bienpesca is one of the components of the Agriculture, Livestock, Fishing and Aquaculture Promotion Program which, in turn, belongs to the Welfare Programs of the Government of the Fourth Transformation, with which the production of small fishermen is promoted. and aquaculturists to improve their well-being conditions and help their food self-sufficiency”, is detailed on the official website of the Well-being Programs.

Bienestar announces surprise GIFT of $7,500 REGARDLESS of AGE | REQUIREMENTS/Photo: Freepik

It is in this way that, according to the operating rules of this federal social program, the support of 7,500 pesos is delivered in a single payment and directly to applicants once a year through the Banco del Bienestar.

“The program has national coverage. However, strategic geographic regions with the greatest need and high productive potential will be preferably served, giving priority to the entities with the greatest lag,” the operating rules indicate.

Requirements to receive the payment of $7,500 by Bienpesca

Thus, the requirements to receive the 7,500 deposited by the Ministry of Welfare must meet the following requirements:

*Be a natural person.

*Meet any of the following criteria (present accreditation document):

+ Title of concession or permit for fishing or aquaculture in force or in the process of extension (your own or that of the legal entity with which you carry out the activity).

+Notice of arrival or harvest.

+Proof of registration in any legal regularization program for fishing effort or fisheries or aquaculture management program of Conapesca.

*Current official identification.

Bienestar announces surprise GIFT of $7,500 REGARDLESS of AGE | REQUIREMENTS/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

It is worth mentioning, finally, that it is the National Fisheries Commission (Conapesca) is responsible for publishing in its official communication channels the updating and/or registration periods of new entries to the Register of Fishing and Aquaculture Producers, as well as the dates of delivery of support to the beneficiaries.