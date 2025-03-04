Bielsa’s victory in the PSPV-PSOE primaries of Valencia, in the air for the complaint of serious incidents

The Ethics and Guarantees Commission of the PSPV-PSOE is currently gathered to address the abundant incidents of the primary process held last Sunday and communicated by the two candidacies. The team of the candidate Robert Raga, mayor of Riba-Roja, has asked the commission the nullity of the provisional declaration as the winner of Carlos Fernández Bielsa, mayor of Mislata and current provincial leader, so his victory would be currently in the air.

Carlos Fernández Bielsa wins the PSPV primaries of the province of Valencia

At the moment, both candidates are locked up with the Ethics and Guarantees Commission explaining the problems they have detected in different municipalities and groups. As Eldiario.es from sources present in Congress has been able to know, some of the incidents are of important gravity and could turn the results. And it is that in some group more votes have appeared than militants, the same sources have explanatory. Provisionally, Bielsa won Raga for 33 votes in a first result, but after a first official count the difference could have been reduced to 20.

With 20 votes of difference and problems in different groups the situation is currently in technical draw, so the PSPV-PSOE guarantee commission will have to decide this afternoon if it suspends the provisional statement. This performance would be a blow to Bielsa, since it was already a winner and had given interviews in different Valencian media. In case the proclamation was suspended, the case could reach Ferraz that could force the primary or, at least, to repeat the vote in the groups where there have been complaints or allegations.

There will be extension.