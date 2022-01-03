The Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa achieved a very important victory with Leeds United against Burnley (3-1), for the 21st. date of the Premier League of England, which allowed him to move eight points away from the relegation places.
One of the most viral images of the day was taken by “Loco” himself, who offered a meaningful and soothing hug to his collaborator Pablo Quiroga, also Argentine, after the team’s third goal, freeing himself of the nervousness that the momentous encounter offered.
Bielsa was consulted for this relief: “Yes, victory was very necessary. It was a relief for us to get it. In the tie I thought once again that it was going to be difficult for us to prevail and that the difficulty to establish a difference in the game was renewed. We play quite similar to what we want to do, “said Bielsa, who had been going through very difficult days between defeats by landslide, internal COVID-19 outbreak and concern about the decline.
With this victory, Marcelo Bielsa’s team cut a streak of three consecutive defeats, in which they had suffered 14 goals against, moved to sixteenth place with 19 points, awaiting other matches. On the next day, Leeds United will play against West Ham at home, where the team will seek to make their renowned coach happy again, who has fans all over the world.
