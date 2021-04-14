Leeds United is monitoring one of Real Madrid’s most promising homegrown players, full-back Miguel Gutiérrez, according to TEAMtalk. The team led by Marcelo Bielsa would be looking for new options for the left flank of the defense, where Stuart Dallas stands out, so that there can be more competition in the position.

Miguel Gutiérrez is a well-known player by Víctor Orta, Leeds sports director, and the rest of his collaborators. The whole of the Premier would be open to the idea of ​​requesting the loan of the 19-year-old with the aim that he can continue burning stages in his training in a league like the Premier.

However, Madrid has Gutiérrez as one of the most important future elements of La Fábrica. What’s more, If Marcelo leaves the club, he would have very serious options to go up to the first team and compete directly with the current starter in that position, Ferland Mendy.

It will also depend on whether or not David Alaba could reach the white team. The Austrian can occupy the position of left back, in addition to that of central or midfielder, so it would plug the gap to Miguel Gutiérrez and then Madrid would not see a transfer with bad eyes so that he could continue firing.