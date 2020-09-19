In the duel of promoted to the Premier League Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United triumphed against Fulham, which they thrashed 4-3 in another crazy and emotional game.

Leeds games are starting to turn into a carousel of goals after they fell ‘in extremis’ against Liverpool at Anfield on the first day.

This time, Bielsa’s team was 4-1 up, with two goals from Helder Costa, one from Patrick Bamford and a penalty converted by Mateusz Klich. For Fulham Aleksandar Mitrovic had discounted from eleven meters.

However, with half an hour to go, Fulham, who already lost on Matchday 1 to Arsenal at Craven Cottage, got on the move and he approached the scoreboard with a goal from Bobby Reid and another from Mitrovic.

Despite the insistence in the final minutes, The Whites secured the victory, the first for them in the top flight for 16 years.

Leeds momentarily rise to ninth place with three points and with seven goals conceded and scored in two games. Fulham, meanwhile, could not have started in a worse way in their return to the Premier a year later and are penultimate with zero points in two games.