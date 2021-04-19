War is raging in European football. On the one hand, the brand new creators of the European Super League. On the other side, critical clubs, federations and UEFA, with the support of FIFA. In the pre-match against Liverpool -one of the teams in absentia-, Leeds players took to the court wearing T-shirts that had direct messages, in rejection of the Super League.

The 12 teams confirmed for the European Super League.

“Soccer is for the fans“, “Earn the right to be in the Champions League”, it could be read on the jackets. And the one who also referred to the hot topic was Marcelo bielsa. In dialogue with Sky Sports, just in the run-up to the clash with the Reds, El Loco also had a look criticism of this decision of the most powerful teams to cut themselves and create a new tournament, with the fundamental objective of obtaining more money.

The Leeds players’ T-shirt.

“The most powerful are what they are because of what they produce and summon, but the rest are indispensable and what gives health to skills is the possibility of the development of the weak, not the excess growth of the strong. Logic that prevails in the world and football is not out of that, is that the rich are richer at the cost of the weak being poorer “, He sentenced in dialogue with the television network.

The issue is on everyone’s lips in the Old Continent. With wholesale missiles and, on the other side of the path, the firm conviction to move forward. For its part, the Champions League announced its new format from 2024-2025 and UEFA threatened sanctions for the rebels. How will the story continue?

Bielsa greets Klopp.

For now, Bielsa has already issued his opinion