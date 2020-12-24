Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United coach, accused the press on Thursday of trying to destabilize his team by questioning their style of play.

Leeds lost 6-2 to Manchester United last week, prompting the press to ask Bielsa if he thinks about changing his style of play.

“It’s just another way to ridicule me”Bielsa said at a press conference this Thursday.

“I don’t really care what the press thinks. What worries me is that what they write influences people. In addition, they can destabilize the players about whether to change the style, “said the Argentine.

After 14 days of the Premier League played, Leeds United is 14th, with 17 points, seven above the relegation zone.