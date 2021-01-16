These are difficult days for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds. The year started with three defeats in a row and the Argentine coach made a crude diagnosis of the situation of the team that roams the middle of the table in the English championship but fails to achieve regularity.

In the three games he played in 2021 he left empty-handed: he fell 3-0 against Tottenham of Jose Mourinho for the Premier, suffered a tough elimination in the third round of the FA Cup after losing 3-0 to Crawley Town , a team from Football League Two, the fourth division of English football, and this Saturday was defeated 1-0 at home against Brighton.

Without lapses, Marcelo Bielsa analyzed the weak performance of his team: “We can defend better than we defended. And we can create more goal options and more danger than we create. It costed us. That’s the description of our game, which was not good. But the result should have been different. Even without defending well and creating less danger than we are capable of, we could have achieved a better result. “

Continuing with his explanation and pointing to two particular points of the game, El Loco added: “Normally, the opponent has more difficulties to handle the ball than Brighton had and normally, with the amount of balls we had, we generate more situations of danger. That tarnished the two basic aspects of our game, which is to make the opponent worse when he has the ball and generate goal options, a greater number. “

The playing field of the Leeds stadium did not show its best side, but Bielsa avoided taking refuge in that when explaining the 0-1: “Any explanation that can be mistaken for an excuse, I prefer to avoid it”

Finally, the Argentine coach summarized: “Of course, receiving goals and not converting is always a concern. It is not the same not to convert by attacking well than without attacking well. And today we are not attacking well.”

Leeds has 23 points in 18 dates and will play again next Tuesday with Newcastle as a visitor.