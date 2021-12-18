Gianni Triolo had been on duty in the far east and had also found love: he was married to a Ligurian lawyer

Spice – The police headquarters of La Spezia is called the glass building in jargon, like that of the UN, because of the facades with so many windows. Look at the Maggiolina park, one of the largest in the city, the daily destination of many children who play and run around back and forth. It is a sunny day, but their shouting contrasts with the feeling that exists today inside the police station.