He refuses to spend Christmas in the company of his carer and barricades himself in the house.

It happened in a locality in the Biella area. It was the police who convinced the woman, a 91-year-old, to open the door.

The old woman had locked herself in her apartment upon the arrival of her son, who had shown up with the caregiver who was supposed to keep her company during the holidays.

The ninety-year-old told the police that she was fine and that she didn't want caregivers.