The commissioner of Biella committed suicide: the mystery of the message

Biella in shock due to the news of the suicide of the commissioner Gianni Triolo, 60 years old. There is an understandable reserve surrounding the dramatic news. According to what has been learned, Triolo would have shot himself with the service pistol. The cleaning lady would have found the body in the office. La Stampa relates what happened as follows: “The commissioner of Biella Gianni Triolo chose the darkest hours before dawn to take his own life. on the table two tickets, a few lines, intended for his wife and son, before shooting himself with the gun supplied “.

Who was Gianni Triolo, the chief of Biella

Gianni Triolo, 60, arrived in Biella last year in February. Abruzzese, born in Pescara in 1961, he graduated in Law from the University of Pisa and joined the State Police as Deputy Commissioner in 1987. He came from Pisa, after 20 years spent in La Spezia where he became vicar of the Commissioner. Bewildered by the news, the mayor of Biella Claudio Corradino: “I’m really incredulous and painfully hit”. The Press continues: “Only on Thursday he attended the birthday party in the Prefecture, where those who met him describe him as more talkative than usual, he is always affable and smiling but also introverted and taciturn. Friday morning, so a few hours before his tragic gesture, he had instead taken part in the committee for public order. His manner was always calm and his tone contained, but on that occasion more than usual, with the prefect Tancredi who had had to ask him to raise his voice why not he felt “.