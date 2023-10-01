Four people, three men and a woman between 24 and 42 years old, were arrested by the judicial police following the discovery last night of a body inside a waste bin in the center of Biella. All are charged with murder and suppression of a corpse. The four, all residents of the Biella area, were taken to prison in Biella and Vercelli. The motive for the crime which the Biella flying squad is investigating is yet to be clarified.

The victim, a 33-year-old from Biella, was found in the dumpster wrapped in a plastic sheet with a nylon stocking on his head. Upon initial examination of the body, the man had some bruising on his body, a swollen face and torn and bruised wounds on his eyebrow.